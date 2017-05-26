Labour lauds FG on minimum wage c’ttee

THE IndustriALL Global Union, Africa, has commended the Federal Government’s Executive Council for the constitution of a National Minimum Wage Committee to process the negotiation for a new wage for Nigerian workers, urging stakeholders to negotiate a new living wage for those he described as “impoverished African workforce.”

Speaking through its Vice President, Mr. Issa Aremu, in commemoration of the 2017 Africa Day yesterday, with the theme Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth, the body also commended the South African government for embracing the policy of National Minimum Wage, following long agitations by South African trade unions and workers declaring that it “was better late than never.”

Aremu, who is also the General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, and a member of the National Executive Council, NEC, of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, called on Africa leaders to “pay more attention to Africa’s youth and urgently address their concern which is decent jobs.

“This is the only way to retain them in the continent and stop their unnecessary migration to Europe.”

The post Labour lauds FG on minimum wage c’ttee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

