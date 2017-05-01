Pages Navigation Menu

Labour urges FG to inaugurate tripartite committee on minimum wage

Posted on May 1, 2017

The Nigerian Labour Movement has called on the Federal Government to accelerate the inauguration of the Tripartite Committee for the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country. The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Ayuba Wabba, and his counterpart, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Bobboi Kagama, made the call while […]

