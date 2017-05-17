‘Labour’s ignorance on CPS worrisome’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Labour's ignorance on CPS worrisome'
The Nation Newspaper
THE Managing Director of IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Ltd, Mr Glory Etaduovie, has advised the organised labour to get acquainted with the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) instead of criticising the initiative from afar. The Pension …
LASG: We Remitted N11.75 bn to Retirees in 12 Months
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!