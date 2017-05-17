Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Labour’s ignorance on CPS worrisome’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'Labour's ignorance on CPS worrisome'
The Nation Newspaper
THE Managing Director of IEI-Anchor Pension Managers Ltd, Mr Glory Etaduovie, has advised the organised labour to get acquainted with the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) instead of criticising the initiative from afar. The Pension
LASG: We Remitted N11.75 bn to Retirees in 12 MonthsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.