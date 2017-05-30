Pages Navigation Menu

Lack of Regular S3x Make One Angry at Stupid Things, Says Beverly Osu

May 30, 2017

Controversial celebrity, Beverly Osu who recently hit the headlines with a viral twerking video has attributed hot temper to inadequate s*x. Ex Big Brother Africa contestant and model, Beverly Osu has taken to snapchat where she claimed that people who don’t have regular s*x get angry at stupid things. She also prayed against going through …

