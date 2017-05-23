Lack of skills contribute to unemployment- Ambode

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says emphasis on paper qualification, without considering adequate skills to deliver, contributes to the high level of unemployment in the country. Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said this on Tuesday at the Grand Finale of the Science, Arts and Craft Exhibition and Talent Hunt by Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the state to celebrate Lagos at 50.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

