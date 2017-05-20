Pages Navigation Menu

Ladoke Akintola University Alumni Calls On FG To Take Over Institution.

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ladoke Akintola Univerity (LAUTECH) Alumni calls on Federal government to take over Institution. this is due to the financial challenges, bedeviling the institution The President of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Alumni Assocoiation, Mr Jide Bewaji on Thursday said if the financial challenges, bedeviling the institution persists, the federal government should take over the University …

