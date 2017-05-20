Ladoke Akintola University Alumni Calls On FG To Take Over Institution.

Ladoke Akintola Univerity (LAUTECH) Alumni calls on Federal government to take over Institution. this is due to the financial challenges, bedeviling the institution The President of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Alumni Assocoiation, Mr Jide Bewaji on Thursday said if the financial challenges, bedeviling the institution persists, the federal government should take over the University …

The post Ladoke Akintola University Alumni Calls On FG To Take Over Institution. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

