Ladoke Akintola University Postgraduate Admission Form On Sale 2016/2017.

This is to inform the general public that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Postgraduate School of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) for the 2016/2017 Academic Session. For Admission requirements click link below http://pgschool.lautech.edu.ng/application/admission_requirements.pdf METHOD OF APPLICATION: Form Fee: N20,000 (excluding the bank charge). Payment Method: Payments …

The post Ladoke Akintola University Postgraduate Admission Form On Sale 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

