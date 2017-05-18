Lady who Claims to be Tonto Dikeh’s former PA Debunks Ex Nanny’s Claims of Verbal Assault

An Instagram user Rachael Ezekiel, who claims to be Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s Personal Assistant between 2007 and 2009 has said that the allegations of verbal abuse and assault leveled on the latter by her former nanny are false. She made this known in three separate Instagram posts from her account whose first post was […]

The post Lady who Claims to be Tonto Dikeh’s former PA Debunks Ex Nanny’s Claims of Verbal Assault appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

