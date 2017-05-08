Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lafarge seeks N140 billion right issue to shore up growth

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lafarge Africa Plc said it will raise N140 billion through a right issue as the Nigerian producer of the building material seeks to shore up its  finances and boost growth. The company will issue 2.80 billion ordinary shares to existing shareholders, based on its last share price of N49.50. This will potentially increase  total outstanding…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lafarge seeks N140 billion right issue to shore up growth appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.