Lafia: Police confirm beheading of 5-year-old

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the beheading of a five-year-old boy by unknown assailants in Shabu Lafia Local Government area of the state.

The boy was beheaded on Monday with his headless body dumped in an uncompleted building, according to the DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the state police Spokesman.

Idirisu told the Newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia that the headless body of Meshach, son of one Mr John Ona, was discovered at 9a.m. on Monday.

He said that the police had begun investigation into the case.

Idirisu called on parents to properly watch over their children and wards.

A relative of the boy, Miss Mary Adogo, had told NAN that the child went to excrete on Monday and never returned.

Adogo, Meshach’s aunt, said that the boy was with his mother and other siblings before he went excrete.

“After about an hour of not seeing him, the mother raised an alarm which prompted the family and neighbours to commence a search for him.

“It was in the process of the search that we found the headless body in an uncompleted four- bedroom flat not too far away from their residence,” Adogo said.

She said that the family was able to recognise the deceased by his shirt and size since the perpetrators of the crime took away his head.

