Rumbles in APC over candidates’ selection – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Rumbles in APC over candidates' selection
Nigeria Today
FOLLOWING, the issuance of guidelines for the July 22 local council poll by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, there is a rat race in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the chairmanship and councilorship slots. So far …
Lagos @50: Over N1b raised to fund activities – Commissioner
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!