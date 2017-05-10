Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos based lawyer wants President Buhari impeached

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has called on the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari over the wording of his recent vacation letter to the National Assembly. In a statement issued in Lagos, Mr. Adegboruwa said the decision by the president to ask Mr. Osinbajo to ‘coordinate’ the government  in his …

The post Lagos based lawyer wants President Buhari impeached appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.