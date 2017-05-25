Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Based Nigerian Lady proposes to her Lesbian Partner in Enugu (video)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A video of clip of a lesbian lady proposing to her partner has surfaced online… It was first shared by Instagram blog, Instablog9ja. The video shows the ladies initially singing a birthday song for the celebrant.. and then, a girl, who apparently flew all the way from Lagos to Enugu went down on one knee …

