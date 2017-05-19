Lagos Building Collapse: 19 Injured and 3 Dead

Ibrahim Farinloye, Public Information Officer, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday confirmed that 19 persons had been rescued alive, while three persons, including a teenager, were pulled out dead from the wreckage of the collapsed building at Ire Akari Estate, Isolo, Lagos on Thursday. He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos […]

