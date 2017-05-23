Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos cancels N844b fourth mainland bridge project

Posted on May 23, 2017

LAGOS State Government has announced the cancellation of contract for the construction of a proposed N844 billion fourth mainland bridge project. The Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development, Engr. Adebowale Akinsanya, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists. Akinsanya said the state government is considering various proposals from foreign investors such as the United States of […]

