Lagos Chaplain sack: Bolanle Ambode lacks experience, Fashola’s wife more mature – African Church Bishop

Rt. Rev. Adeyemi, head the African Church, Ifako Diocese, who also supervises the presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Ikeja Venerable Femi Taiwo, has condemned the eviction of the latter in strong terms. The senior cleric, in his reaction, got personal, comparing wife of Lagos State Governor, Bolanle Ambode, to Abimbola Fashola, […]

Lagos Chaplain sack: Bolanle Ambode lacks experience, Fashola’s wife more mature – African Church Bishop

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

