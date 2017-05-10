Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Chief Judge Frees 66 Awaiting Trial Inmates from Kirikiri Prison – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Lagos Chief Judge Frees 66 Awaiting Trial Inmates from Kirikiri Prison
THISDAY Newspapers
Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwafunmilayo Atilade, on Tuesday freed 66 inmates from the Kirikiri Medium Prison in Lagos. The 66 freed inmates are among the 2,789 awaiting trial inmates at the prison which has a capacity of 1,700. Justice Atilade

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.