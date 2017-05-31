Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos community cries over 95-day power outage – The Nation Newspaper

Lagos community cries over 95-day power outage
Residents of Alaguntan Community in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos on Wednesday decried its 95-day power outage due to a faulty transformer, which was taken away for repairs by Ikeja Electric (IE) since Feb. 25. A spokesman of the …

