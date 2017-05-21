Lagos Council Polls: 73 candidates emerge at NCP primary

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Saturday conducted its primary election which saw 73 candidates emerging for the July 22 council polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates emerged through consensus, after party members present endorsed their candidature by voice votes.

The primary, which produced candidates who would be contesting in 20 Local Government Areas and 10 Local Development Areas, was monitored by an official of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr Kola Shittu.

Some of the chairmanship candidates are Lookman Mustapha (Agege), Biodun Oyeyemi (Orile Agege), Bosah Emeka (Ajeromi Ifelodun), Monday Samuel (Alimosho) and Fatai Ibuowo, who is state chairman of the party, (Oshodi/Isolo).

The councillorship candidates that emerged include Fasugba Lukman (Orile Agege), Ishola Musbau (Lagos Mainland), and Olapade George (Oshodi /Isolo).

Speaking at the primary, Ibu Owo commended the party members for the peaceful manner the election was conducted.

He congratulated the candidates on their victory and urged them to quickly reach out to the electorate to ensure a good outing for the party.

The chairman said the party had the ultimate agenda to control the state government and urged candidates to use the council polls as a launch pad to realise the agenda.

Ibu-Owo said the party initially intended to contest in all the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs but the administrative fees charged by LASEIC discouraged some party members in some areas.

“However, thank God that we are still able to have candidates for 30 council areas despite the illegal fees to sideline us.

“We have already taken LASIEC to court on the matter and we are sure of justice.

“We are not going to take anything other than outright cancellation of the fees,’’ he said.

Ibu-Owo described the decision of most political parties in the state to agree with LASIEC on the downward review of the fees as shocking, saying it amounted to compromise.

He said his party would do everything possible to ensure the election was free and fair.

NAN reports that LASIEC has fixed July 22 for the election and July 29 for run-off. (NAN)

The post Lagos Council Polls: 73 candidates emerge at NCP primary appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

