Lagos council polls: No need for alternative platform yet – PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, has said inspite of the crisis rocking the party, it does not intend to use another platform to contest the forthcoming local government elections.

The party also refuted alleged plans to move to the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, but pledged its support for the Makarfi- led caretaker committee.

In a statement, Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofik Gani, said the party leadership in the state had been “very politically matured, emotionally stable and administratively precise to be able to resist and contain all acts of provocation and threats to their persons. The resolve to contest the coming council polls with best popular persons cannot be jettisoned by the fake, inexperienced and desperate group parading as factional PDP executive in Lagos state.”

The party’s spokesperson said the aspirations of its members contesting the council elections “shall be met even if it means allowing for a make-shift platform pending the final decision on the PDP leadership tussle.”

