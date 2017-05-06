Lagos council polls: We will spring surprises, says PDP

Ahead of the July 22 council polls in Lagos State, the Peoples Democratic Party says it is confident that its internal wranglings will be resolved for a “good showing” at the polls.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday said the party was “closing ranks” for the forthcoming council elections.

“The factions in the party in Lagos State are resolving their differences to put up a strong showing in the election.

“The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)or any other party that had ruled out the PDP’s chances will be surprised at the unity of purpose with which the party will approach the election.

“We will meet them at the polls as we shall surprise them, ” he said.

Gani said disagreements were normal in politics, adding “the party will reach a consensus on its candidates for the election across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.”

He said the party would strategise and consolidate on the “success achieved” in the last general election in the state.

Gani pointed out that the party already has some strongholds in the state and that it would help the party to spring more surprises at the polls.

According to him, most Lagosians are “not satisfied with the performance of the APC” both at the federal and state levels.

NAN reports that leadership crisis has created two factions in the party in Lagos — the Mr Moshood Salvador faction and Mr Segun Adewale faction just as leadership crisis has torn the party apart at the national level with two former governors — Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu-Sheriff — battling for its soul.

The Supreme Court has fixed May 25 to hear an application for the withdrawal of appeal filed against the National Chairman of the PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Makarfi, the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of PDP, had approached the apex court to challenge the affirmation of Sheriff as chairman.

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 22 for the council polls and July 29 for run-off.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

