Lagos explains VIO ban from Lagos roads

The Lagos State government, yesterday, clarified that the ban of operations of the Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIOs, is not total. Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, stated‎ that the VIOs only went for training to improve their services in line with global best practices. His words: “Nobody is banning VIOs from the roads; there is […]

Lagos explains VIO ban from Lagos roads

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

