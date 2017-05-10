Lagos FA pledges support for MFM, Spartans at Federation Cup

Supporting sports is our business by WGB’s Obasa

Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Seyi Akinwunmi has said that the state will give its representatives at the national final of the Federation Cup, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club (MFM FC) and Spartans FC, the technical assistance they need to excel at the competition.

MFM and Spartan will hoist the state’s flag at this year’s Federation Cup following their participation success at the state’s Football Association (FA) final at the weekend.

Goals from MFM’s Chukwuka Onuwa, Stanley Okorom and Sikiru Olatunbosun and a consolation by National Nationwide League player, Sulaiman Oyedele, was all that the Nigeria Professional Football League side needed to retain the cup it won last year. The final was played at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, Akinwunmi expressed satisfaction at the quality of opposition by Spartans, saying that the final match lived up to expectations.

“We all know that the FA Cup, the Federation Cup, that is the Challenge Cup, as it used to be known back in the days, is a knockout football competition. That is the whole essence of having this kind of competition. It is a competition where people are not surprised because we have giant killers.

“Spartans gave MFM a run for their money and I do not see why they cannot take on any team. I am going to talk to them that they should not feel any way inferior to any team. I think they can do wonders,” he said.

The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation assured that the two teams would be given total support in the pursuit of the Federation Cup, which holds later in the year.

“We always give all our teams technical support, even those that appear in the local competitions, we do not hesitate to offer our assistance. This is actually not a new thing,” he stated.

Meanwhile, sponsor of the event, Winners Golden Bet (WGB) commended the state’s FA for a job well done.

An elated Chairman of WGB, Idowu Obasa described the spectacle between MFM FC and Spartans FC as very high.

“There are many ways in which the country can earn foreign exchange. It is no longer a matter of playing football or whatever; it is also an economic imperative for us to develop sporting talents in order to be able to export them.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

