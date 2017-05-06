Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos generates N20bn from land transactions in 2016 – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Lagos generates N20bn from land transactions in 2016
Vanguard
In spite of the current economic recession in the country, Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that at least N20, 773 billion was generated from land transactions, just as, N2 billion was paid as compensation to owners of property demolished

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.