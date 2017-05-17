Lagos Government to introduce new number plates, uniforms for conductors, drivers

Lagos State Government has said there are plans to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state. Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, stated this during the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office. Elegushi said it would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

