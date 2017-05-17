Lagos govt bans VIO, restrict FRSC to highways

LAGOS STATE Government has put the uncertainty concerning the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, on Lagos roads to rest, stating categorically that they have been asked to stay off the roads permanently, while urging the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to limit its operations to the fringes, highways and stay clear from the main […]

