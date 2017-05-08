Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures

By Bose Adelaja

The Lagos State Government has demolished over 120 illegal shops, including structures constructed under high tension cables, after the expiration of a six-month notice served on both owners and occupiers by the government at Itedo area of Lekki Phase 1.

The exercise took place weekend at about 7a.m., just as SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, who led the operation, disclosed that owners and occupiers of the over 120 illegal shops and structures were served a reminder ‘Demolition Notice’ four weeks ago by the government an were fully compensated.

He said radiation from high tension cables poses danger to human health and that no responsible and responsive government would put any of her citizen’s life at risk.

