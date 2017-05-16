Lagos govt donates N55m to families of slain security officers

Lagos State Government has presented cheques totalling N55 million to the families of security officers who lost their lives at Ishawo area of Ikorodu after an ambush by militants. The families of four police officers who died during the operation got N10 million each, while an officer who sustained injury during the attack and still […]

