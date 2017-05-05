Lagos Govt. pays N2.22 bn as compensation to land owners

The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had, through its Lands Bureau, paid the sum of N2.22 billion as compensation to individuals and groups whose properties were affected by key projects in the state in the last one year.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Urban Development, Mrs Yetunde Onabule said this in Alausa at the ongoing Ministerial Media Briefing to mark the governor’s second year in office.

Onabule said that the beneficiaries include those affected by the Abule-Egba link bridge, Oko Baba Sawmill relocation, Isale Igangan regeneration project, Olorunsogo Market, Mosafejo community and the Epe Phase I road expansion.

She said that payment of compensation was under processing and enumeration in some other cases of proposed sites as well as acquired and revoked property.

Onabule said the sites include Orile/Badagry road expansion, Epe road expansion project (Phase II) , proposed sites for BRT bus lane/park in Abule-Egba, site acquired for housing estate in Ilado, among others.

“It is worthy to state that when land is acquired and title revoked for over-riding public interest, it is our duty and obligation as a responsible and responsive government to pay compensation,” Onabule said.

The special adviser, however, noted that compensation must be with the presentation of all necessary documents as might be required.

She said individuals and groups were also given alternative land in lieu of monetary compensation.

Onabule said that during the period under review, the Bureau generated N20.773 billion, which surpassed the the total revenue of 2015 estimated at N9.279 billion.

She said that this was due to transaction on the sales of land for industrial development in the state, assuring that the Bureau would continue to enhance revenue performance and service delivery.

The special adviser said that the governor, since inception of his administration, had signed a total of 4,445 Electronic Certificates of Occupancy.

Onabule said that this was borne out of the governor’s effort and desire to accelerate the process of issuing land tittles.

She said that the government would consistently advocate for the titling of all lands in the state, while urging the people to obtain governor’s consent on subsequent transactions, regularise and register their title.

“You do not want to own Dead capital. The uncertainty of ownership decreases the value of the asset and/or the ability to lend or borrow against it,” Onabule said.

