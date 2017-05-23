Lagos Govt. spends N11.6 bn on construction, rehabilitation of public schools

The Lagos State Government on Monday said N11.6 billion was expended on rehabilitation and construction of some public primary and secondary schools in the state. Dr Idiat Adebule, Deputy Governor who also doubles as the Commissioner for Education, made the disclosure at the 2017 Ministerial Press Briefing to mark two years in office of Gov.…

