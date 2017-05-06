Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident: Police confirm 26 dead, 11 injured

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria_Oyo_State_map

The Oyo State Police Command says 26 people died in the Saturday morning motor accident that occurred at the Ibadan end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The command’s public relations officer, Kunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the accident and said 11 others including three children sustained severe injuries. Mr. Ajisebutu said witnesses reported that two commercial buses had […]

