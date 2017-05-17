Lagos’ Improved Standard Of Education Excites OGS

By ODIRI UCHENUNU, Lagos

The efforts being made by Lagos State Government to improve standard of education in the state in the past years seemed to have caught the attention of the Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS) of the C.M.S Grammar School, the oldest secondary school in Nigerian who called for its sustenance.

The president, OGS, Adedapo Fashanu who spoke at the celebration of the 158th anniversary of C.M.S Grammar School in Lagos State said though there is much more to be done in the educational sector what the state government has done so far deserves commendation.

Fashanu said the OGS, over the years has been able to restore the C.M.S Grammar school in Bariga, Lagos state to its former glory and even surpass it by ensuring that the school is well equipped with modern technology.

According to him, the essence of the new buildings was to compete with world standard, thereby improving the standard of education in the state.

He said every year, the old boys have project to be dedicated for the benefit of humanity, present students of the school and to serve as an inspiration to other associations.

Fashanu said, “We are dedicating the staff quarters, the swimming pool center, the e-library, the laboratory well equipped with modern equipment and the ultra-modern hostel, all built by the OGS.”

