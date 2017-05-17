LAGOS Inducts 5436 N-Power Teachers’ Corp

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos state government has inducted about 5,436 graduates who are to benefit from the N-Power Volunteers Teachers’ Corp under the N-Power programme of the federal government

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule advised the beneficiaries to be dedicated, make a difference in their areas of endeavour, as well as impact in the education sector.

Adebule said the state government has a way of monitoring teachers’ performances and rewarding dedication, diligence and hardwork, adding that the gesture of winning prizes will be extended to them.

She recalled that the government has in the last two years of being in the saddle recruited 2,300 teachers in order to reduce the teacher/pupils ratio, noting that teaching and learning take place better when there are fewer pupils/students for a teacher to handle.

According to her, “a proportionate teacher/pupils ratio allows teachers to closely study each pupil with the aim of understanding his/her strength and weaknesses vis a vis the area where personal intervention is required to help each learner to excel.”

Adebule counseled the beneficiaries not to see their posting to either the primary or secondary sector as conferring superiority or any privilege on any other person, rather they should see their posting as an opportunity to serve humanity and contribute to the building of a nation state.

She expressed optimism that the allocation of subjects to be taught in their places of primary assignment will be predicated on their qualifications and their core subjects of study; adding, that where that is not exactly the case, the subject allocated will not be far from their area of competence.

The Deputy Governor counseled those that might be posted to rural areas that they have nothing to worry about because the hospitality of the good people permeates all the nooks and crannies of the state and their services will be better appreciated and rewarded in such areas where pupils and students of such communities yearn for qualitative education.

Earlier the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Adesina Odeyemi noted that the N-Power programme is an initiative of the federal government to reduce graduate unemployment by empowering 500,000 graduates in the areas of Agriculture, Power, Education among others.

