Lagos LG elections : Why we won’t contest in 42 council areas – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has said it will present candidates in the July 22 local government elections only in 15 of the 57 council areas of the state.

The state chairman of the party, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Lagos State has 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Olofin said the party would present candidates in Ayobo/Ipaja LCDA, Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA, Mosan-Okunola LCDA, Oshodi/Isolo LGA, Oriade LCDA, Eredo LCDA, and Ikotun-Igando LCDA.

He listed other areas as Badagry LGA, Somolu LGA, Kosofe LGA, Ikeja LGA, Epe LGA, Apapa LGA ,Apapa LGA and Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

The chairman said the decision of the party to contest only in these council areas was a deliberate strategy to focus on its areas of strength and manage resources.

“You know elections are capital intensive. But we do not have enough resources to cover all the council areas of the state.

“So what we have done is to focus on our areas of strength, the areas where we have more presence and we are relatively popular.

“We believe this is better, as it would enable us put our resources to optimal use and create impact at the polls,”he said.

Olofin said that the party would soon hold its primary to elect its chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the polls.

He said that the primary would be transparent and not fall short of acceptable democratic principles.

The chairman said that the party was working hard for the election and expressed optimism that it would make impact at the poll.

On the recent statement by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bola Tinubu that his party would sweep the polls, Olofin said that Tinubu was entitled to his opinion.

He, however, said that the electorate, and not Tinubu, would decide the outcome of the poll , adding that winning was open to any party.

“Election is open to anyone. That is, any candidate, irrespective of political affiliation, could emerge as winner.

“Local government election is about who is who in your loyalty and it has nothing to do with party.

“Tinubu has every right to his opinion but you don’t congratulate a pregnant woman until she delivers, July 22 will decide,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is set to hold a sensitisation programme for its aspirants towards the forthcoming council polls.

The state’s party secretary, Mr Bolaji Oshinowo, told newsmen that the programme, which would hold on Monday, was to prepare the aspirants for the elections.

He said that the programme would also update them with what was required by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) ahead of the election.

Oshinowo said that aspirants were expected to submit their Expression of Interest form at the party secretariat in Tejuosho on Monday, which was the deadline.

He said that the party would later hold its primary before the deadline set by LASIEC.

“Our preparation is in top gear for the election. We will contest in all council areas and we are sure of a good showing,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that LASIEC has fixed July 22 as date of the council polls and July 29 for run-off.

The post Lagos LG elections : Why we won't contest in 42 council areas – NNPP appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

