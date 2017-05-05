Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Model Sets Instagram on Fire by Exposing Bare b**bs | Photos

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Oyinkansola is a budding entertainer who has taken the bull by the horn in order to cement her stand in the highly competitive industry.   Oyinkansola, self-styled ‘Shantelhoney63’ is an embodiment of hotness and s*x appeal currently carving a niche for herself in the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, Lagos. She is an unrepentant dark …

The post Lagos Model Sets Instagram on Fire by Exposing Bare b**bs | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.