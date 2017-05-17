Lagos NBA law week focuses on legal profession prospect

SEVERAL unresolved issues confronting the legal profession will be the focus of this year’s Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos branch law week holding on May 24 to 27, 2017.

The law week with the theme: “Building and sustaining a vibrant law practice: Prospects and challenges.” will feature corporate lawyer, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, who will deliver the keynote address while the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, is the Special Guest of Honour.

Chairman of the NBA, Lagos Branch 2017 Law Week Committee, Mr. Ahmed Akanbi said the theme was carefully chosen to address and resolve the myriad of challenges facing lawyers in practice.

“The recessionary climate has raised issues on how lawyers can survive and thrive in these difficult times. The law week programme has been carefully designed to be a one-stop response to such burning issues and challenges that continue to beset the minds of lawyers and the general public.”

Other speakers are Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Mr. Layi Babatunde (SAN), Mr. Dolapo Akinrele (SAN), Mr. Uche Val Obi (SAN), Mr. Akeem Mustapha (SAN), and Mr. Ade Adedeji (SAN). Others are renowned capital market solicitor, Mr. Zik Obi; ace Nollywood actor, Mr. Desmond Eliot; Emem Ema Esq of KUSH fame; Mr. Sadiq Adamu (General Counsel/ED, Mobil Oil Producing Unlimited); Mr. Afam Nwokedi of Stillwaters LP; Mrs. Shade Morgan, Company Secretary & Head of Legal, Nigerian Bottling Company, and Mr. Rotimi Odusola, Head of Legal Department, Guinness Nigeria Plc.

The law week will kick-off with visits to Ikoyi and Kirikiri Maximum Security Prisons, novelty football match, variety night and young lawyers’ night. The programme will be rounded off with a dinner in honour of the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade.

The post Lagos NBA law week focuses on legal profession prospect appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

