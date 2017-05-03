Lagos officials inspect burnt Oba of Lagos’s palace
Some officials from the Lagos State Government (LASG) on Wednesday inspected the burnt portion of Iga Iduganran, the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Lagos Island. The visit followed a fire that gutted a section of the palace on Tuesday. A reliable source within the palace disclosed this to the News Agency […]
