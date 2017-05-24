Lagos PDP chieftain, Lukman Ajose defects to APC

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State, Prince Lukman Ajose on Wednesday dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ajose, a former two-time Executive Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, defected to the APC at a ceremony organised at the party secretariat in Ikeja. The state Chairman of APC, Mr Henry Ajomale, together with some elders in the party handed the party’s flag to Ajose and some of his supporters at the ceremony.

