Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Pensioners Get N11bn In 1 Year – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Lagos Pensioners Get N11bn In 1 Year
Leadership Newspapers
Lagos State Government on Monday revealed that it has paid its pensioners over N11 billion in the last in one year. The state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension Dr. Akintola Benson Oke who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.