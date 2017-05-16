Lagos Pensioners Get N11bn In 1 Year – Leadership Newspapers
Lagos Pensioners Get N11bn In 1 Year
Lagos State Government on Monday revealed that it has paid its pensioners over N11 billion in the last in one year. The state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension Dr. Akintola Benson Oke who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos …
