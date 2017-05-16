Lagos Pensioners Get N11bn In 1 Year

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government on Monday revealed that it has paid its pensioners over N11 billion in the last in one year.

The state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pension Dr. Akintola Benson Oke who disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos said there is significant reduction in outstanding backlog of terminal entitlements of retired employees, state wide.

He said, “The backlog of terminal entitlements of retirees has been reduced within a nine month period, that is May 2016 – May, 2017. The Lagos State Government through Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) had paid the sum of N11, 754. 082 billion into the RSA of 2,886 retirees. 1,291 of the retirees were from the Local Government and SUBEB, 697 from TEPO, 887 from the Mainstream service and 11 from Parastatals.

“From August 2015 to March, 2017, the State Government through LASPEC had paid the sum of N25.809.560 billion into the RSA of 5,956 retirees i.e. 2,585 from the Local Government and SUBEB, 1,442 (TEPO), 1,618 (Mainstream) and 310 (Parastatals).”

The commissioner added that Civil Service Pensions Office (CSPO) was established to ensure that pensioners of Lagos State on the “Pay as you Go” Scheme are paid their entitlements as and when due, saying presently pensioner population in the main stream stands at 8512 (Eight thousand, five hundred and twelve) as at February, 2017.

“The total sum of N1, 846,396,965.81 was paid as Pensions from 31 May, 2016 to 30 April, 2017. The office forwarded one hundred and twenty – eight Lagos State pensioners with Federal shares complaints ranging from short payment of gratuity and arrears to stoppage of monthly pensions to the Director-General, Pensions Transition Arrangement Department Office, Abuja.

“Three years arrears of 142 percent pension increase were paid in November, 2015 to pensioners who retired on or before April 2000.

