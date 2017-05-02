Lagos plans mega 2018 budget, targets N1 trillion
The state also plans to generate N50 billion internal revenue per month by next year.
The post Lagos plans mega 2018 budget, targets N1 trillion appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
