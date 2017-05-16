Lagos Plans To Introduce New Number Plate For Commercial Buses

The authorities of Lagos State have said that it is planning to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state.

This disclosure was made by the acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, while addressing journalists at the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office.

Elegushi said the new regime of commercial vehicle number plate would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes.

“The state agencies like Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Number Plate Production Agency and ministry of transportation will fine-tune the operations and issuance,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner further stated that the database would contain a body tag, to be fixed to the body of the vehicles for effective monitoring and redistributing of routes for businesses.

He said that about 5,000 commercial buses would be injected into the transport sector to ensure safety and spread of buses and to ease transportation challenges in the state.

“There will be introduction of uniforms for drivers and conductors to signpost a commencement of decency, discipline and quality service to the people of Lagos State. “It is also to serve as a mode of identification and distinction between drivers and conductors,” he said.

The commissioner also added that the state government planned to improve, expand and maintain infrastructure in line with globally accepted standards.

