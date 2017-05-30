Lagos police arraign 7 students for hooliganism, breach of peace

Seven secondary school students who were arrested for alleged hooliganism and criminal breach of public peace would on Wednesday appear before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Newsmen report that the students are from Iponri Senior High School, Akinto Senior High School, Surulere, Stadium High School and Oloye Comprehensive College, Orile.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Iponri Police Station, Mr Fesesan Ibrahim, told newsmen that the suspects were part of gangs terrorising and molesting innocent citizens after school hours.

“We arrested the students on May 19 for always causing trouble every Friday at Costain, Alaka and Orile areas.

“The last incident that led to their arrest was the attack of some innocent persons with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

“They were released to their parents on bail, with a view to produce them at the station for prosecution due to their ages,’’ the DPO said.

He said that the police was on the trail of one of the students who was released on bail to his mother but escaped.

According to the DPO, the police are also keeping surveillance on Gbaja Boys’ High School and Stadium Senior Secondary School, Surulere for similar cases.

The post Lagos police arraign 7 students for hooliganism, breach of peace appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

