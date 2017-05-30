Lagos police vow not to negotiate with student kidnappers

The Lagos State Police Command has said it would “not negotiate with the kidnappers” after the abductors of six students from Igbonla Model School, near Epe, Lagos demanded for N1 billion ransom. The police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that “it is the statutory responsibility of the police to keep the children safe, which is paramount and that’s…

The post Lagos police vow not to negotiate with student kidnappers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

