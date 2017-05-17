Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Port access road will gulp N4.3b – NPA boss

Daily Trust

Lagos Port access road will gulp N4.3b – NPA boss
Daily Trust
The funding of the project concerning the Wharf Road, Creek Road, Tin Can Island Access Road, Cocoanut Roads leading to Mile 2 and the Oshodi/Oworonshoki Expressway will gulp the sum of N4.3 billion, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports …
