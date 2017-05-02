Lagos prophet dupes businesswoman of N70m, three houses to cure fibroids

The police in Lagos have arrested one Prophet Oladele, 45, in Oke Ira, in Ogba area of the state for allegedly duping a businesswoman of N70m, a duplex, two five-bedroomed bungalows, a Lexus and a Toyota Highlander, 2014 model. The woman is currently in custody of the police at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi. Problem […]

Lagos prophet dupes businesswoman of N70m, three houses to cure fibroids

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

