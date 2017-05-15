Lagos, Rivers record N387.42bn IGR in 2016 – NBS

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Lagos State and Rivers generated highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N387.42 billion in 2016 out of N801.95 billion generated by 35 states, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The NBS stated this in its publication on “IGR at …



and more »