Lagos, Rivers record N387.42bn IGR in 2016 – NBS

Lagos State and Rivers generated highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N387.42 billion in 2016 out of N801.95 billion generated by 35 states, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS stated this in its publication on “IGR at State level for January to December 2016’’ posted on its website on Monday in Abuja.

The bureau stated that the revenue was generated across the following types: Pay as You Earn (PAYE), Direct Assessment, Road Taxes, Revenue from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) and other taxes.

It said that Lagos State recorded the highest IGR figure of N302.42 billion in 2016 and closely followed by Rivers with N85.29 billion.

“The total allocation from the federation account to Lagos state in the year was N81.09 billion while the total revenue available to the state was N383.56 billion.’’

“The IGR summary for five years indicated that the IGR of the state increased from N216.20 billion in 2012 to 268.22 billion in 2015.

“PAYE generated N190.66 billion revenue for the state in the year.’’

Meanwhile, allocation from the Federation Account to Rivers was N83.64 billion while the total revenue available for the state was N168.93 billion in the year.

It said that the state IGR increased from N66.28 billion in 2012 to N82.10 billion in 2015.

The bureau further stated that Ebonyi generated the lowest IGR of N2.34bn in the year.

According to the bureau, Anambra has not reported its full year 2016 IGR figure.

The post Lagos, Rivers record N387.42bn IGR in 2016 – NBS appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

