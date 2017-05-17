Lagos school where students sit on the floor



As Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic capital and one of the country’s richest states, marks its creation with months-long series of activities, students of a secondary school in the heart of the metropolis are in dire need of basic amenities that could make learning conducive.

Students of Eric Moore Junior High School, Surulere, located near the residence of the former governor of the State and now minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, receive lessons under makeshift classrooms, with some of them sitting on the floor.

Founded in 2003, the school has a total of 761 students, according to its profile on www.lagosschoolsonline.com. But that numbered could not be independently verified.

“You will pity the students whenever it rains,” a staff told The Guardian on Tuesday, pleading anonymity. “It is always difficult to teach them in such condition. Hopefully, the government can do something urgently about the school,” the staff added.

When The Guardian contacted the public relations officer of the State’s Ministry of Education, Mr Adeseun Ogundeji, he said the government was constantly renovating schools that were in bad shape. But he could not state whether Eric Moore Junior High School was pencilled down for renovation any time soon.

