Lagos Set To Review Newspaper Law

by GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Indication has emerged that Lagos State Government has concluded plans to review the existing Newspaper Law in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde who gave the hint yesterday while addressing a press conference on the activities of his ministry in the past one year said the exiting Newspapers law in the state has become obsolete.

According to him, the review was necessitated by the need to make the existing law more effective and in tune with modern day reality.

His words, ” In views of the realization that the State Newspaper Cap Law is obsolete, the State Government has commenced the process of reviewing existing Newspaper Law Cap No2 of 2003 with a view to making it more effective and in tune with modern reality.

“The review attempt is not to stifle the media. The idea is to move with the trends and development of the time. It is for the good of the journalism profession.”

He assured that once the review is completed, media stakeholders would be invited to a meeting in order to intimate them with the provisions of the law and their obligations before enactment.

“You can’t operate as a print and not be registered with the ministry. The media space has been going through transformation and the review is in line with the changes in the media space.

